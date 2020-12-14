Mercy and Baystate prepare for first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center and Baystate Health will both receive shipments of the Pfizer vaccine. Once the hospitals receive the vaccine, healthcare workers will start getting vaccinated.

“We are ready to vaccinate our first colleagues literally within hours of receiving the vaccine,” Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Medical Center Dr. Robert Roose said.

Vaccine distribution begins this week in Massachusetts, with the limited number of first doses going to the most vulnerable populations. Western Massachusetts hospitals are expected to get the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer on Tuesday, with distribution beginning Wednesday for healthcare workers.

“We are going to be giving out all the vaccines we get in this first shipment and expect weekly shipments after that,” Dr. Mark Keroack, Baystate Health President and CEO said.

Dr. Keroack said there are roughly 7,000 to 8,000 employees at the hospital that come into direct contact with patients, so a few shipments of the vaccine are needed to give to staff.

“Our hope is that by the end of January we will have everybody get their two shots separated by 21 days,” Keroack said.

The distribution plan will take place in three phases. The first phase is happening right now, giving the vaccine to front-line health care workers, first responders, and long-term care facilities. The second phase is expected to start in February when teachers and adults over 65 receive the doses.

Then it’s on to phase three, which includes the general public receiving the vaccine sometime starting in April.

Chief Medical Officer at Mercy, Robert Roose said he will be getting vaccinated and he hopes everyone follows suit once it becomes available to everyone to help put an end to the pandemic.

“I am absolutely committed to receiving the vaccine to doing my part to protect myself against COVID which protects others and I hope many, many others a whole movement of people across the country will do that same so we can fight back this pandemic,” Roose said.

Boston Medical Center has already received its first shipments.