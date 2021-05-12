Mercy Medical Center closing vaccine clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center is shifting its vaccination strategy as more and more sites move to walk in appointments.

By the end of this week, Mercy Medical Center will be closing the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the hospital and instead distributing shots to doctor offices within their medical group. According to Mercy’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose this will help get more shots in people’s arms.

“What we are finding is there is a tremendous amount of supply and access to vaccine in the community. What we are really best served by is not having large clinics where we have high volumes, but making it accessible to where people are closest to them in their care.” Dr. Roose

Dr. Roose added that if the Pfizer vaccine gets approved for 12 to 15 year-olds, they will be ready to administer those doses to that age group.