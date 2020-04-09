Mercy Medical Center in Springfield gets FDA approval for COVID-19 clinical trial

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center in Springfield is starting a FDA approved trial for COVID-19 patients.

The hospital will use blood plasma from those who’ve recovered from COVID-19 and give it to critical patients and those at high risk of contracting it.

The infusions will go to what the hospital system calls “critical yield patients,” typically those in the ICU and most often on ventilators. Donors can go to the Red Cross to donate the blood plasma.

The Trinity Health system tested more than 7,000 people for COVID-19 and over 80 percent who tested positive had very little or no systems, making them ideal blood donors. Trinity Health said 23 percent of those who test positive were admitted and discharged from the hospital are also candidates.

Once we have a patient who meets criteria. And we have a donor who meets criteria and is willing to donate, we will then put the two together through a partnership of the Red Cross and we will start treating New Englanders. Dr. Reggy Eadie, President and CEO of Trinity Health New England

Trinity of Health of New England, which runs Mercy Medical Center is one of only four health systems in the country to get FDA approval for the trial. They are asking people who have recovered from COVID-19 to reach out to them to become donors before they start reaching out to them.

Trinity Health will be setting up a hotline for potential donors to contact.