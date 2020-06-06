Mercy Medical Center only seeing high priority patients for in-person appointments

1  of  2
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many medical offices and hospitals with specialists are still seeing patients who are considered a high priority. Some Specialists include dermatologists, orthopedics, and Urology.

Mercy Medical Center told 22News people who have a family history of a disease or concerning medical history are still seeing specialists in-person.

Dr. Robert Roose, Mercy Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer told22News that many patients are also seeing specialists using telehealth.

“The vast majority of our specialists are continuing to be available for their patients,” said Dr. Roose. “Particularly those that have urgent conditions And using audio-video visits has made that so much more convenient for patients.”

Dr. Roose says some specialists are even more accessible now because of telehealth than they were 2 to three months ago.

He told us that at Mercy Medical Center, people have even been able to get appointments in the same day with specialists using Telehealth.

In-person visits for specialists are happening for people with conditions doctors have determined should not be delayed.

