Mercy Medical Center opening vaccine clinic to eligible members of the public

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday, Mercy Medical Center in Springfield will begin offering COVID-19 Vaccinations for eligible community members who have made an appointment.

First responders, staff and residents of congregate care facilities, as well as health care workers who are eligible under the state’s Phase 1 guidelines are now able to sign up for appointments at Mercy Medical Center.

The hospital is offering those eligible for the vaccine an easy-to-use method for making an appointment. An appointment is mandatory, as the vaccine clinic cannot accommodate walk-in recipients.



Once you have entered the required information, you will be able to request a preferred appointment date and time. Then, you will receive a confirmation email within 24-48 hours with the date, time, and instructions for your appointment at the hospital.



To make an appointment, click here.

The Department of Public Health has opened vaccinations to everyone is Phase One. That includes the following groups:

COVID-facing healthcare workers

Long term care facility residents and staff

First responders (police, fire, EMS)

Congregate-care facility residents and staff (correctional facilities, treatment centers, shelters)

Home-based healthcare workers

Non-COVID-facing healthcare workers

For more information on each group, visit mass.gov/COVIDvaccine