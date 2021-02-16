Mercy Medical Center temporarily suspends new vaccine appointments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center is being forced to temporarily suspend new appointments for their vaccine clinic, due to a limited supply.

According to the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose, Mercy is hopeful that they’ll be able to open up more first dose appointments in the near future. Dr. Roose added that if someone already has an appointment for the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, it will take place as scheduled at the Mercy vaccine clinic.

“Due to a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, Mercy Medical Center is temporarily unable to schedule new appointments at our hospital-based clinic for patients eligible under the state’s Phase Two guidelines. We are hopeful to open up more first dose appointments in the near future. If you or a family member already have an appointment for the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, it will take place as scheduled at the Mercy Vaccine Clinic.” Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer for Mercy Medical Center

The state’s website says the COVID-19 vaccine is very limited and is currently vaccinating anyone in Phase 1 or age 75+.