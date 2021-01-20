Mercy Medical Center to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center will begin distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible members of the community on January 25.

Eligible members are based on state guidelines regarding vaccine prioritization.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Mercy began scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week for first responders, staff, and residents of congregate care facilities, and health care workers who are eligible under the state’s Phase 1 guidelines.

Those eligible for the vaccine will be required to make an appointment as the vaccine clinic cannot accommodate walk-in recipients. To make an appointment, those eligible can log onto the Mercy vaccine scheduling portal, enter the required information, and request a preferred appointment date and time. They will then receive a confirmation email within 24-48 hours with the date, time, and instructions for the appointment.

The Mercy vaccine scheduling portal also provides a link to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health website where residents can check when they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

That information will be updated here as the state moves into Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the vaccination distribution process.