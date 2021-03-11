Mercy Medical Center updates visitation policy

SPRINGFIELD (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center has made a change to their visitor policy beginning Friday, March 12.

The hospital will now permit one adult visitor for each hospitalized or surgical patient. Mercy Medical Center’s daily visiting hours are 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The current visitor restrictions are:

No visitors are allowed for patients testing positive for COVID-19 or persons under investigation (PUI) except as outlined in compassionate care circumstances.

One adult visitor allowed per patient on inpatient hospital units.

One adult visitor allowed per patient in the Emergency Department.

One adult visitor allowed per patient undergoing surgical procedures.

**Outpatient areas, including Endoscopy, Imaging, and Oncology, will continue visitor restrictions per departmental policies.

COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place. Visitors must wear a face covering, keep 6 feet physical distancing while in patient rooms and at all times in procedural/surgery designated waiting areas. Visitors are also asked not to congregate in common areas like the cafeteria or lobby. They should go directly to a patient’s room or procedural/surgical designated waiting areas when entering the hospital and leave upon exiting the patient room.

All visitors will be screened prior to entry and will not be permitted to enter if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 or infectious illness.