Mercy Medical Center updates visitor policy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center and Providence Behavioral Health Hospital have implemented new restrictions on visitation to ensure the safety of patients and employees.
According to a news release sent to 22News, only one visitor will be allowed per patient at Mercy Medical Center, Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital, and Providence Behavioral Health Hospital and will remain in effect until further notice.
With the exception of compassionate visits which include the following:
- Labor & Delivery
- Hospice Care
- Pediatric Care
- A companion for outpatient surgeries, procedures, and facilitation of care