Mercy Medical Center visitor policy changes due to COVID surge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health Of New England has made changes to its visitor policy for the Emergency Department due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Trinity Health Of New England, the updated visitor policy includes Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, Saint Francis Hospital and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, and Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs.

Effective immediately, visitors will not be allowed in the Emergency Department with the exception of compassionate care visits which may include end of life care, minors, or ADA hospital support persons.

As a reminder, for inpatient units, all visitors will need to show proof of their vaccination status upon entry.

The visitation policy for inpatient areas remains and visitors need to show proof of their vaccination status:

One fully vaccinated adult visitor per patient, per day on inpatient units. (Compassionate care exceptions may be granted for end-of-life care or ADA hospital support persons.) For minors and neonates, two fully vaccinated parents can visit per patient.

One fully vaccinated adult visitor for patients undergoing surgical procedures. Visitors are allowed during registration/intake and discharge/pickup only.

No visitors are allowed for patients testing positive for COVID-19 or persons under investigation (PUI) patients except as outlined in compassionate care circumstances.

Do not visit if you have any symptoms of a cold, the flu, or COVID-19.

Visitors are screened for COVID symptoms and must wear a face mask, maintain physical distancing and wear additional personal protection when asked.