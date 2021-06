SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The hotel at MGM Springfield will soon reopen to the general public.

Beginning June 18, the hotel will once again be open Friday through Sunday. The hotel has been open to invited guests only since March.

MGM Springfield has been taken steps to return to pre-pandemic norms for the last few months. The casino has all its table games and about 80 percent of its slots open. They also removed the plexiglass barriers that were used at table games for the last year.