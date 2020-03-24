MGM Springfield provides free books to children in the community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In partnership with both Link to Libraries and Springfield Public Schools, MGM Springfield will be providing free books for children.

MGM Springfield’s spokesperson Saverio Mancini told 22News families with kids in kindergarten through high school may pick up a free selection of books at one of the following school food distributions locations:

Bowles

Chestnut Middle School

Commerce

Dorman

Glickman

Indian Orchard

Kensington

Liberty

Lincoln

Rebecca Johnson

Elias Brookings Elementary

South End

Talmage

Warner

Washington

This program comes a day after Governor Baker issued a mandatory closing of all non-essential businesses. COVID-19 has caused challenges within the education system leaving many children and families struggling with access to adequate reading materials at home.