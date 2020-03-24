1  of  3
Breaking News
Five positive cases of COVID-19 in Agawam List of essential businesses in Massachusetts to remain open Gunshot victim found on Clifton Avenue in Springfield
Watch Live
NOON: Massachusetts Governor Baker to provide coronavirus update
Closings and Delays
There are currently 199 active closings. Click for more details.

MGM Springfield provides free books to children in the community

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In partnership with both Link to Libraries and Springfield Public Schools, MGM Springfield will be providing free books for children.

MGM Springfield’s spokesperson Saverio Mancini told 22News families with kids in kindergarten through high school may pick up a free selection of books at one of the following school food distributions locations:

  • Bowles
  • Chestnut Middle School
  • Commerce
  • Dorman
  • Glickman
  • Indian Orchard
  • Kensington
  • Liberty
  • Lincoln
  • Rebecca Johnson
  • Elias Brookings Elementary
  • South End
  • Talmage
  • Warner
  • Washington

This program comes a day after Governor Baker issued a mandatory closing of all non-essential businesses. COVID-19 has caused challenges within the education system leaving many children and families struggling with access to adequate reading materials at home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories