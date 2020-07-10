MGM Springfield’s tiered reopening starts with invited guests Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield doesn’t officially open to the public until Monday, but some invited guests will be able to get a first look Friday.

The casino is doing a tiered reopening Friday which means the casino will open for its highest members.

22News got a sneak peek on Thursday of what guests can expect from now on when visiting the casino. MGM Springfield added hand washing stations throughout the gaming floor for guests as well as installing plexiglass partitions at slot machines and table games where social distancing may be difficult.

If someone doesn’t want to touch one of the screens they can get their own personal stylus to use during their visit. Also all poker tables, roulette or craps tables will be staying closed at this time.

Guests will be asked to fill out a health questionnaire upon arrival.