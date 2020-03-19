Breaking News
MHA offering virtual therapy for people in self-isolation

Coronavirus Local Impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Social distancing has changed the way local counseling agencies speak with the individuals they support.

The Mental Health Association is now incorporating video chats and phone calls to connect with the people who use their therapy services. Their Basic Life’s “TeleWell” virtual service has become a popular method for people to get therapy while practicing self-isolation at home.

Clients can make the virtual connection through their smartphone, tablet, or computer. The TeleWell service has actually increased the number of appointments since more people are home and have free time.

“With individuals being concerned coming out of their home, or may not be getting availability here with services potentially shut down. We have had more success keeping people getting connected to therapy,” Alaine Burgess, clinic director at MHA told 22News.

Burgess said they are still offering in-person therapy, but they are prepared to shift entirely to the TeleWell system need be.

If you’re interested in signing up for their new service, you can call (844) 642-9355.

