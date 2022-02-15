SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The impacts of COVID-19 have affected not only students, but also student athletes, who are next to see some COVID restrictions lift here in the state.

It was senior night on Monday for girls basketball at Central High School in Springfield, a special night to celebrate the seniors. But this year, a night to commemorate the particularly hard work of all the students athletes, as they continue to deal with the impacts of the pandemic.

Girls’ JV basketball couch Jasmine Lovejoy told 22News, “I am super proud. You know wearing these masks, all these rules and these mandates and different things like that, for them to come out night in and night out, practice… to kind of get through all of this and kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel, it’s such a good thing to see.”

Student athletes had to adapt to the pandemic, especially mask wearing while playing on the court. But statewide that will be changing for students after state officials announced it will be lifting its school mask mandate by February 28th. And the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association also falling in line for student athletes.

Despite the lifting of the mask mandates, teams will still be expected to adhere to any mask regulations set by host schools or venues. Here in Springfield however, school officials say that change won’t be coming anytime soon for both students and student athletes, as they extend their mask mandate into March, citing the low vaccination rates in the community amongst young people. Senior varsity basketball player Jasmine Love says she’s proud of her team and how they dealt with the challenges of the pandemic.

“It’s a roller coaster and overwhelming,” Love said. “But at the end of the day we’ve been fine. We’ve been playing our game. If anything our bond has grown stronger.” Senior Amani Smith says she is excited to have everyone once again cheer them on in the stands.

“Last year we couldn’t play much, and with fans now its more alive in the gym,” Smith said.

Also in the MIAA’s new guidance: anyone who chooses to wear a mask can still do so, regardless of requirements. Again the mandate will be lifted by February 28 for schools statewide and for students athletes.