Middle schoolers could be fully vaccinated by fall if CDC panel approves Pfizer vaccine use

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The FDA has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15. The doses would be the exact same as those given to adults with the same time between shots.

“Every person vaccinated – including those in younger age groups – is one step closer to us getting to where we need to as a community,” explained Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Medical Center, Dr. Robert Roose.

A CDC advisory committee will meet Wednesday to discuss giving shots to kids. If approved, 12 to 15-year-olds could be getting shots in just a matter of days. Middle schoolers, like Daphne Nabua’s 13-year old son, could be vaccinated by the fall.

“Definitely I will give it to my son,” she said. “It is safe, not just for him or for us, but for everyone.”

During clinical trials, Pfizer found its vaccine to be 100 percent effective at preventing infection in the 2,000 teenage participants.

Although it’s less common, Dr. Roose said children and teens can still get really sick from COVID-19.

“They can still be at risk for a significant illness, for hospitalization or a long-term consequence. Some that we know about, and some that we don’t,” Dr. Roose said. “The risks from vaccinations are pale in comparison to the risks that could come with COVID.”