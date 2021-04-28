Middle schoolers return to full in-person learning in Massachusetts

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is the state deadline for middle schools to return to full-time in-person learning.

Middle school students in Westfield came back Wednesday and high schoolers return on May 3. Greenfield Middle and High School also return to in-person classes Wednesday. On Monday, 7th and 8th-grade students in Springfield went back hybrid after the city got a waiver pushing back the start date for middle schoolers to May 10th.

As of February 12, nearly 80 percent of Massachusetts school districts were providing at least some in-person instruction to students through either fully in-person or hybrid learning models.

Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeff Rielly announced Tuesday that High School Students must be back in school by May 17. School districts that have received a waiver from the state, like Springfield, can return later.

Some districts are going back earlier than required like Holyoke high schoolers on May 10 and Amherst high schoolers, May 3.

All elementary schools in Massachusetts, including ones with waivers, will return to full-time in-person learning by May 3, according to state education officials.