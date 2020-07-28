Minimizing the risk of a workplace COVID-19 outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Any workplace is an area where COVID-19 can easily spread.

After speaking with a healthcare professional, communication with your co-workers and management is just as important as sanitation measures.

Mass.gov recommends each workplace should have a plan in place for employees getting ill from COVID-19 and a back to work plan.

During the summer, many Massachusetts residents go on vacation and Judith Pare of the Massachusetts Nurses Association told 22News employees should communicate their plans with their employers no matter where they go.

“The key is to let your employer know if you’re taking time off, if you plan on leaving New England and what your plans are for getting tested in terms of coming back. Equally important is reminding people that if they don’t feel well, definitely stay home.” Judith Pare, Director of Nursing, Massachusetts Nursing Association

Safety Standards to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission include sanitizing stations, mask wearing and sanitation of frequently touched areas.

You can view a full list of the recommended standards here.