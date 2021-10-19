Mixing vaccine brands likely to be approved by FDA this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The FDA appears ready to move forward with approving both Moderna and J&J booster shots, as well as “mix-matching” of boosters.

As early as Wednesday, the agency could authorize those fully vaccinated to receive a booster shot different from the brand they initially received. Research shows antibody levels increased significantly with a Moderna booster for people vaccinated with J&J, that compared to those who received a J&J booster.

However, the government will not recommend one shot over the other, saying people should stick with the vaccine they originally received.

“I do have both shots. I was told that would make me pretty immune and so I feel pretty good about it. But maybe depending how things are I might get it,” said Jimmy Turowsky of Springfield when asked about a booster shot.

The FDA has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for boosters to be given at least six months after the initial series.