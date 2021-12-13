Mobile app for vaccination status in development for Massachusetts residents

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Abigail Smith of Northampton plans to attend concerts in the coming year, now that they’re vaccinated against COVID-19, and showing their vaccination status via their phone would make things easier.

“It would be incredibly helpful for us and give me a piece of mind to know that is something that is accessible to us,” said Smith.

Abigail and other Massachusetts residents may be seeing that switch to digital soon. Governor Charlie Baker earlier this month confirmed that an app is in development, similar to New York State’s excelsior pass, an electronic COVID-19 passport on their phone.

Also, coming later this month Connecticut is also launching a vaccine passport. The vaccination digital card will use a QR code and will be tied to Connecticut’s vaccination database.

People 22News spoke with said they would like to see it right here in the state.

“I think that could be a good idea in terms of ease for just having access to your vaccine card because I have had to use it plenty of times to get into certain things,” said Alex Bither of Northampton.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says that it will be up to businesses whether to require vaccination status to enter their establishments. Rhode Island also plans to roll out a proof of vaccine app. If you have an Apple phone and the latest update on that, you can also store your vaccination information into the Apple Wallet.