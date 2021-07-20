Mobile COVID-19 vaccine bus stops in West Springfield Tuesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts VaxBus will make a stop in West Springfield on Tuesday.

Free vaccines will be available at Alice Corson Park from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. It’s the only stop for the bus.

On Wednesday, it moves on to Southbridge and continues its journey East. The VaxBus has traveled to more than a dozen communities which began last month. The shots are administered on the bus, and no appointment is needed.

Over 60 percent of Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated but the state continues to find ways to help make the shots accessible. More than 80 percent of adults in Massachusetts have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The state’s push for more people to get vaccinated comes as cases of the highly contagious Delta variant sweep across Massachusetts.