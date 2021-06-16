Mobile vaccination bus comes to Gary Rome Hyundai

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A mobile vaccination bus made a stop at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke, to increase vaccinations in underserved communities.

It’s an effort that also includes a lot of door-knocking and educating people why its important to get the vaccine.

“There’s this India variant that’s traveling around the country right now,” said Dr. John Chen, President and CEO of Mascon Medical. “We are out of the state of emergency, but we still need to be vigilant, get vaccinated, and stop the spread.”

Mascon Medical partnered with multiple agencies to make this mobile vaccination bus a success.

“We’ve been doing popup clinics all across Massachusetts,” said Petrina Stephen, Program Coordinator of the Last Mile Vaccine Delivery Initiative. “We did 100 yesterday and we vaccinated 200,000 residents of Massachusetts. This is our first time out in Holyoke.”

You can find future vaccinations locations for the mobile vaccination bus.

They have had no issues with the supply, so walk-in vaccinations really have been easy. It’s up to you whether you’d like to receive the Pfizer or the Johnson and Johnson shot. Getting into the community is going to be more important, with the state closing its mass vaccination sites.

“A lot of people got vaccinated, but a lot of people didn’t get vaccinated, so I think the state is recognizing that in the community is where we have to be,” said Jay Breines, CEO of Holyoke Health Center.

The state continues to incentive those who get the vaccine. You can enter online to win the 1 million dollars in the “VaxMillions” giveaway starting July 1st.

