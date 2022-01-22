Mobile vaccination clinics starting in Franklin County on Monday

FILE – In this May 19, 2021, file photo, a licensed practical nurse draws a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mass vaccination clinic at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Starting Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration convenes its independent advisers for the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra shots of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases within the state Franklin County will offer a variety of vaccine clinics in select locations starting on Monday January 24, 2022.

All three vaccines are available at the clinic such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, as well as flu shots. All adults are eligible for any of the vaccines, as well as children ages 5-18.

The clinic will also have booster shots available for children over the age of 12.

January 24th: Turner Falls High School, Turners Falls – 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

January 26th: Dexter Park Elementary School, Orange- 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

February 3rd: Mohawk Trail Regional School, Buckland- 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

February 8th: Franklin County Technical School, Turners Falls- 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

February 11th: Pioneer Valley Regional School, Northfield- 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

February 16: Jon Zon Community Center, Greenfield- 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Vax Bus will also stop by in Orange on January 26th from 1:30 to 5:30 if you are not able to stop by one of the other clinic days.