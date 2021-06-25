Mobile vaccine bus offers Westfield residents COVID-19 vaccine Saturday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state mobile vax clinic bus will make a stop in Westfield Saturday for residents still looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine clinic will be available Saturday in the City Hall parking lot from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose vaccine will be offered and walk-ins are encouraged.

The bus, run by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, will travel across Massachusetts from Pittsfield to Provincetown for the next three weeks. Spanish speaking staff is also available onboard the bus.

As of Thursday, 4,125,320 million residents have been fully vaccinated and 4,651,894 million have received at least one dose of the three vaccines. According to Representative Pease, “Hampden County is still the lowest in the state with less than 60 percent having received at least one dose. Mobile and direct outreach programs will continue being increasingly important to bring Hampden county’s numbers up to the rest of the state.”