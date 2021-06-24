Mobile vaccine bus to stop in Holyoke, provide COVID-19 vaccines to residents

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The mobile COVID-19 vaccine bus will be driving across the Commonwealth beginning this weekend and will make a stop in Holyoke.

The vaccine bus will have two locations for Holyoke residents to receive the vaccine on Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the bus will be at Springdale Park at 844 Main Street. It will then move to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 435 Maple Street from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at both locations.

The bus will travel across Massachusetts from Pittsfield to Provincetown for the next three weeks. Spanish speaking staff is also available onboard the bus.

As of Wednesday, more than 4.1 million residents have been fully vaccinated and more than 4.6 million have received at least one dose.