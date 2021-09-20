Mobile vaccine clinic held at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baystate Vaccination Van is hosting a vaccine clinic at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic will offer the second Pfizer vaccine for those who received their first on August 30th, the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the Pfizer booster to those immunocompromised who has their last dose 28 days ago, and, for non-immunocompromised individuals, the Pfizer booster for those who are 8 months out from their second dose.

The van will be parked at the Spectrum Home Health parking lot on the JGS Lifecare Campus located at 780 Converse Street in Longmeadow. The clinic is open to the public. Face coverings, identification, and a vaccine card to verify prior round of vaccination dates are required.