Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots now available to Massachusetts residents

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced Friday eligible Massachusetts residents can now receive a Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shot.

Individuals 65 years of age and older, as well as people 18-64 years of age at risk for severe COVID-19 due to medical conditions or increased risk of illness for work qualify for the booster shots. In order to get a booster shot, you must have been fully vaccinated for at least six months if you received the Moderna vaccine and at least two months if you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Beginning on October 26, the state will open two more COVID-19 booster locations in Massachusetts, in Brockton and Danvers. You can find a local COVID-19 booster shot location on the state Vaxfinder website.

The CDC is also recommending for mix and matching of different COVID-19 booster shots.