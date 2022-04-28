HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Moderna is seeking to vaccinate the youngest group of children against COVID-19.

The company asked the Food and Drug Administration to expand the use of its Covid-19 vaccine to children ages 6 months to 5 years. It’s been tested as two, 25-microgram doses four weeks apart. That is a quarter of the dosage given to adults.

Moderna says its vaccine is 51-percent effective for children six months to under two-years old, and 37% for ages two to under six. But, the company’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Burton did say the vaccine will minimize severe infection for little kids.

“The level of antibody that we saw in these little children is similar to a level that really provides great protection against severe disease and hospitalization in older kids and in adults,” said Dr. Burton.

A mom from Palmer told 22News she would likely wait to vaccinate her 3 and 4-year old kids.

“I think there’s a lot of unknowns to it,” said Heather Hurtado. “I don’t think anyone should dictate what vaccines any kids get. It’s the parents choice to make.”

Children under 5 are the only group in the U.S. ineligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA is expected to make a final decision on Moderna’s request in June. Pfizer is expected to submit its application for a three dose vaccine for the same age group later this spring.