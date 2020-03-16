Monson Police will move to a ‘tiered’ response policy following COVID-19 concerns

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) — The Monson Police Department has released a statement concerning its COVID-19 response policy.

It is following Governor Baker’s latest announcement to shut down school systems and ban group gatherings of more than 25 people.

Chief of the Monson Police Department Stephen Kozloski stated the following:

During these unprecedented times, citizens, business and governments throughout the United States and the world are modifying their operations as COVID-19 has spread.

On March 15th, 2020, Massachusetts Governor Baker closed all schools and announced tighter restrictions on establishments and gatherings in an attempt to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

The Monson Police Department, like numerous law enforcement agencies nationwide, is a small department with a limited pool of employees. The Monson Police Department has planned for this situation and is taking precautions.

We feel that it is prudent to adapt to these unusual times and will be making modifications to our operations to ensure that our officers and the public are protected.

For the foreseeable future, the Monson Police Department will be moving to a tiered response policy. The Monson Police Department will continue to respond to calls for service, however, the Department will change the way it handles those calls.

Officers will continue to physically respond to major cases and investigations such as domestic assault and batteries and to calls involving crimes in progress such as erratic operators, motor vehicle crashes, disturbances, etc. As needed, officers may take additional precautions such as asking the reporting party to exit their residence and using personal protective equipment.

Emergency calls should continue to be reported to us via 9-1-1, telephone or in-person if necessary. In other cases such as past vandalisms, thefts, annoying phone calls or animal complaints, officers will generally be taking reports from the public over the phone.

Officers will be making the response decisions in consultation with the on-shift supervisor or officer-in-charge. To encourage social distancing, the Monson Police Department encourages all members of the public who are victims of these crimes to report them over the phone whenever possible instead of walking into the police department lobby to file a report.

Firearms applicants needing to RENEW their licenses will need to download an application from www.mass.gov/how-to/renew-a-firearms-license.

Completed applications, along with a check in the amount of $100 payable to the Town of Monson, should then be mailed to the Monson Police Department, 110 Main Street, Monson MA 01057.

FIRST-TIME applicants for a firearms license should call the Department at (413) 893-9500 to determine when we are scheduling new applicant appointments.

Renewal and first-time licenses will be mailed to the applicant as soon as we receive them from the state. Licenses will NOT be available for pickup.

Persons needing a copy of a report will need to call the Department or submit the request via email at police@monson-ma.gov.

When emailing your request, please provide as many details as possible such as the date, time, nature of incident and report number if known.

Reports will be mailed back to requestors so please include your return address. Reports will NOT be available for pickup.

The Monson Police Department will also be suspending all ride along programs and will no longer provide fingerprinting services for outside employment until further notice.

The public should rest assured that the Monson Police Department will continue to provide services and remain available on a 24 hours a day, seven days a week basis.

The Monson Police Department will reassess the tiered response on a daily basis or as circumstances change with the goal of always ensuring the protection of the lives and safety of the residents of Monson.

Stephen Kozloski, Chief of Police Monson Police Department