Monson schools postpone reopening due to uptick in COVID-19 cases

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Public Schools have delayed their reopening due to a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases within the town.

According to Monson Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Clarke, the reopening has been delayed to September 21 for in person because of a cluster of 12 COVID cases in a seven day period. All students will participate in remote learning beginning on Monday, September 14.

Clarke said they made the decision because Monson’s cases had been extremely low for many weeks, less than five cases, and increased to 12 during a short period of time. She added that they also found out there were several large gatherings over the last few weekends within the town where social distancing and mask protocols weren’t being followed.

Clarke also told 22News that none of these cases are school employees or current students.

Monson Public Schools reopening plan will feature the following:

Preschool and Kindergarten be in person for four full days Monday through Thursday

Grades 1-12 will be hybrid with two days on and two days off

Friday is a half-day remotely for all schools

Clarke sent the following letter home to families on Monday: