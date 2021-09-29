Montague implements mask mandate

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Montague Selectboard voted on Monday requiring masks to be worn in public indoor spaces in effect beginning on October 4.

According to the town’s website, masks are required effective immediately inside town buildings and in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status beginning on Monday, October 4. Indoor spaces are defined as all places in the Town of Montague such as supermarkets, restaurants, and shops.

The Health Department is working on developing the final guidance and will be released before October 4.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reports the 14-day average of percent positivity for Montague is 1.76%, statewide is 2.24%. There were 1,082 Montague residents tested for COVID-19 from September 5 through September 15. There are a total of 59% (4,972) of residents fully vaccinated as of September 23.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

With new emerging COVID variants, doctors are reporting that symptoms are changing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste of smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

According to experts, an earache is now being reported more and more by those testing positive for the coronavirus. Earaches can cause pain, a feeling of blockage and sometimes muffled hearing.