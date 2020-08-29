Moose Lodge volunteers head local food drive for Lorraine’s Kitchen

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Moose Lodge on Fuller road held a food collection drive for the cities food pantry, Lorraine’s Kitchen, and pantry.

The Haymon law firm teamed up with Moose Lodge volunteers to welcome donors who had filled their carts with groceries for Lorraine’s Kitchen.

Volunteers like Bob Kainealveff and Jeff Caine from the Chicopee Moose Lodge told 22News that with many left jobless across western Massachusetts, local communities need help more than ever.

“This is our first drive for Lorraine’s kitchen, with everything being canceled, we still need to help out our community,” said Kainealveff.

Jeff Caine added that as a Moose Rider its paramount to take care of the community.

Caine told 22News, “Bob thought it would be a great way to introduce us to the community. We do a lot of fundraising for the Moose Lodge and for all of the community.



Like so many western Massachusetts food pantry’s, Lorraine’s kitchen has needed support to feed increased numbers of families left jobless during the Coronavirus pandemic.