More cities asking residents to wear face masks in public places

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As you go on your daily walk or trip to the grocery store, you’ve probably noticed more people covering up to protect from COVID-19. Cities like Northampton have made it a requirement to wear them in essential businesses.

As the number of asymptomatic cases grows, the state department of public health is advising to wear a face mask or face covering to help prevent spreading or getting the virus.

Judith Pare of The Massachusetts Nurses Association told 22News just how far these virus droplets can travel, “Some reports suggest there is a possibility of transmission in some cases of up to 27 feet. Large numbers of people who would test positive have no symptoms, that’s why it’s important to ensure safety and for the public to wear masks.”

When wearing a mask out in public it’s important to make sure your mouth and nose are covered at all times.

If you don’t have a mask you can wear dust masks, scarves, bandanas or make your own. If you make a cloth mask, make sure it has multiple layers, wash it regularly and still be sure to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

