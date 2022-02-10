SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More and more communities are doing away with their mask mandates. Westfield rescinded theirs on Thursday and Springfield is headed in the same direction.

In Springfield, city officials are following the science. If COVID numbers continue to go down then they’ll likely do away with the mask mandate.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is hinting that the city’s indoor mask mandate will end at the end of the month. But the Sarno administration and city health experts are waiting on trend data, a string of 4 to 5 weeks of COVID rates going down.

Springfield’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the case-counts dropping significantly from just under 10,000 at the end of January to just over 550 as of this past weekend.



“It’s time for us to continue on this progress of moving forward. Not only to balance the delicate balance of public health but also keeping our economy and schools moving forward”, Mayor Sarno said.

Westfield is taking the lead in western Massachusetts in elimnating their mask mandate. Several other towns, including Amherst, East Longmeadow, Greenfield, and Holyoke are keeping their mandates in effect but plan to meet in the coming days to re-evaluate.

“Even though the rates are going down I think people are going to wear them you know just so they’re more comfortable”, Richard Lohmeyer of West Springfield told 22News.

There is still quite a bit of time until February 28th, so experts suggest to continue to follow public health guidelines, to ensure the health and safety within local communities.