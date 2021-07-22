More COVID-19 cases linked to Provincetown cluster

Bartender Denis Angelov, of Provincetown, Mass., left, serves sparking wine to Julie Skaller, left, and her husband David Skaller, right, both of Brewster, N.Y., at Tin Pan Alley restaurant, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Provincetown. Hotels, restaurants and other businesses in tourist destinations are warning that hiring challenges during the coronavirus pandemic could force them to pare back operating hours or curtail services just as they’re eyeing a bounce-back summer. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — More than 130 new cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a surge in cases in a popular Cape Cod resort town. State health officials said Wednesday night that they have traced 256 cases to a Fourth of July cluster in Provincetown, up from 132 the day before.

The rise in cases has prompted some local bars and restaurants to require proof of vaccination from patrons. Town officials are also encouraging residents and visitors to wear masks indoors when social distancing isn’t feasible. Unvaccinated people are required to wear masks indoors and outdoors.

One local business owner urged visitors to stay away if they haven’t been immunized. “People can choose not to get vaccinated, they can choose to travel — that’s their choice,” Ken Horgan, owner of the Pilgrim House, told The Cape Cod Times. “But I don’t have to choose to let them expose my team.”

The establishment, which offers lodging, dining and entertainment, is now checking the vaccination status of patrons and requiring employees to take COVID-19 tests. Thirty-five of the people whose COVID-19 cases have been linked to Provincetown live in Boston, and that city’s officials are now asking anyone who has recently traveled to Provincetown to get tested for the virus.

Across Massachusetts, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Massachusetts has risen over the past two weeks from 79 new cases per day on July 6 to 334 new cases per day on July 20, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.