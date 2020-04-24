More testing, cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts but number of hospitalizations down

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 cases and testing are up in Massachusetts but hospitalizations are down.

Thursday marked the highest number of cases the Massachusetts Department of Public Heath has reported with 3,079 new cases. The higher numbers is due to the ramping up of testing in the state. More than 14,000 tests were conducted Thursday.

In an encouraging sign, new hospitalizations are the lowest the Department of Public Heath has seen since the beginning of April.

There are currently nearly 4,000 people hospitalized statewide but 57 percent of hospital beds are still available around Massachusetts.

“I’m actually in nursing school and I’m aware of people that I work with like my clinical faculty. They’re quite fearful of running out of beds and equipment and that’s just been really scary. So the fact that hospitalizations are going down, that is comforting,” said Melina Canter of Holyoke.

Locally, the hospital with the highest amount of hospitalized patients is Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with 127 confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The Department of Public Health publishes an updated list of hospital capacity and statistics every Wednesday.