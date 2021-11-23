More than 1,000 locations in Massachusetts to distribute COVID-19 booster shots

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is beginning to set the framework for how the booster shot will be distributed and who will be mandated to receive it.

So far, more than a thousand locations across the Commonwealth have signed up to distribute doses. Last week, the Commonwealth approved the COVID-19 booster shot for all adults in Massachusetts.

The Baker Administration is using pharmacies, boards of health and local hospitals to distribute doses of the booster vaccine. Doses will be administered six months after a second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We would urge people to get them, especially if they are over the age of 65,” said Governor Baker.

Baker said he has not updated his executive order, which requires state employees to be fully vaccinated. He said people who only have two doses, or one dose of J&J, are still considered fully vaccinated.