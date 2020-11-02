More than 10,000 virus deaths in Mass. since March

BOSTON (SHNS) – The number of confirmed and probable deaths caused by COVID-19 surpassed 10,000 over the weekend as 2,431 new people tested positive for the virus and new daily cases detected continues to exceed 1,000 a day.

The Department of Public Health reported 1,292 new confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus on Saturday and another 1,139 on Sunday. The totals stemmed from 34,846 new individuals tested for COVID-19.

With the 38 newly reported deaths of people confirmed to have had the virus, the toll in Massachusetts climbed to 10,013 confirmed and probable deaths from COVID-19, including 9,788 from confirmed cases of the virus.

Daily counts of more than 1,000 new cases are now the norm in Massachusetts as the predicted virus resurgence has come to pass.

Public health and government officials, however, say the state is better prepared to respond to the virus than in the spring when COVID-19 was a new disease and hospitals feared becoming overrun.

As of Sunday’s DPH report, only one hospital was utilizing surge capacity with 613 patients reported hospitalized with COVID-19. That total was down 10 patients after a spike the previous two days that saw the number of people hospitalized with the virus jump by 62. The state reported a total of 200 new hospitalizations on Saturday, and DPH said Sunday that 113 patients were in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, including 55 on ventilators.

Based on the ways the state calculates positive testing rates counting people who are tested frequently, the state’s rate dropped to 1.8 percent over the weekend from a high of 2 percent last week.