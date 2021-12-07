More than 11K new breakthrough COVID-19 cases reported in the last week

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts health officials Tuesday reported more than 11,000 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases over the past week.
That’s a 71 percent increase in the rate of new breakthrough cases in Massachusetts compared to the week before.
The State Department of Public Health reported 273 people required hospitalization. Both figures remain still a small percentage of the total number of all people who have been vaccinated. By contrast, more than 4.8 million Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.
Tuesday’s Reported for Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 3,720
- Total Cases: 885,548
- New Deaths: 51
- Total Deaths: 19,151