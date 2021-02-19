More than 135,000 vaccines arrive in Massachusetts Friday: Is it enough to prevent delays?

BOSTON (WWLP) – One of the main challenges facing vaccine distribution in Massachusetts is vaccine supply.

According to Massachusetts COVID-19 Command Center, inclement weather in the south and staffing shortages in manufacturing facilities are the reasons why shipments have been delayed.

“Working with providers to assess how this shipment delay may impact appointments that have already been scheduled. All residents should go to their scheduled appointments unless they are contacted by the provider they booked with.” Massachusetts COVID-19 Command Center

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Governor Charlie Baker announced that 135,000 vaccines arrived in the Massachusetts. Therefore, providers will not need to cancel appointments.

We've been in constant communication with federal officials to rush vaccine shipments to Massachusetts. Today, 135,025 arrived to the Commonwealth and as a result, providers will not have to cancel appointments.



We appreciate the efforts made to get this critical shipment here. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) February 19, 2021

Governor Baker also said they are not anticipating additional delays, but he continues to urge the federal government to provide larger shipments and more lead time so shots can be administered as quickly as possible. Baker did not announce how many shipments of doses were delayed to Monday.

The latest numbers show that Massachusetts has administered 83 percent of the doses the federal government has shipped here.

22News contacted Curative to find out whether appointments will be impacted at the Eastfield Mall due to delay, but Curative has not responded.