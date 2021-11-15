More than 14% receive pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Health Department released its a weekly COVID-19 dashboard Monday.

The Easthampton Board of Health is reminding residents, children ages 5 – 11 are able to be vaccinated. In one week, 14.2% of the children in Easthampton ages 5-11 got their first dose. Children ages 12-19 vaccinated are over 80%.

Appointments for children ages 5 – 11 for the pediatric Pfizer vaccine, can be made at northamptonma.gov/2219/Vaccine-Clinics.

The city reports 23 new cases for the week of November 3 through November 9, which brought the total number of cases in Easthampton to 1,217. The 7-day average of percent positivity for the state of Massachusetts is 2.32%, Easthampton is 1.4%.

“The past few weeks have been up and down in Easthampton. That makes it hard to keep track of if we’re on our way up or down! I hope we will see our case rate decline and stay low over the holidays. It is possible, however, that we will see cases continue to increase. It is clear from activity in the US and globally that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Surges continue in many European countries that we previously considered through the delta variant surge.” Megan W. Harvey, PhD, MS of Easthampton Health Department

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases as of 11/12/2021: 69

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,973

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 322

There are 82.9% of Easthampton residents that are fully or partially vaccinated.

Masks are required in Easthampton to be worn in public indoor and certain outdoor spaces that went in effect on September 2. Any one two years or older are required to wear a mask in public indoor spaces, large outdoor gatherings/events where 100 or more people are expected and social distancing cannot be maintained, and on the sidelines/benches/dugouts of moderate to high risk outdoor sporting events, regardless of vaccination status.