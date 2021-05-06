More than 2.7 million adults fully vaccinated in Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts stands on the precipice of having half of its adult population fully vaccinated with another 53,365 earning that designation in the latest daily report.

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 2,714,443 people are now fully vaccinated in Massachusetts, more than 49 percent of the state’s roughly 5.5 million adults. That tally includes about 2.5 million people who received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and 214,275 who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Second doses again outpaced first doses in the latest batch of data, with 50,853 new second shots reported in the past day compared to 37,529 Moderna or Pfizer first doses