SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced Monday more than two million free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests will be distributed to cities and towns throughout the Commonwealth to provide to residents.

Of the 351 communities in Massachusetts, 264 municipalities have requested more tests and are expected to receive them in the next two weeks. It is up to the city or town on how they plan to distribute them to residents. Springfield will be receiving the highest amount in western Massachusetts, a total of 55,800 testing kits.

“This initiative builds upon the Commonwealth’s nation-leading efforts to make testing accessible for residents throughout the pandemic,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Along with vaccines and treatments, testing remains an important tool to manage COVID, which is why we will continue to ensure testing resources remain widely available.”

Communities in western Massachusetts that will be receiving COVID-19 testing kits:

Springfield – 55,800

Chicopee – 19,980

Westfield – 14,940

Holyoke – 14,580

Amherst – 14,400

Northampton – 10,260

Ludlow – 7,740

South Hadley – 6,480

Greenfield – 6,300

Easthampton, 5,760

Longmeadow – 5,760

Belchertown – 5,400

Wilbraham – 5,400

North Adams – 4,680

Palmer – 4,500

Athol – 4,320

Southwick – 3,600

Ware – 3,600

Monson – 3,240

Adams – 2,880

Williamstown – 2,700

Great Barrington – 2,520

Dalton – 2,340

Granby – 2,340

Southampton – 2,160

Hadley – 1,980

Lee – 1,980

Deerfield – 1,800

Hampden – 1,800

Lenox – 1,800

Brimfield – 1,260

Sunderland – 1,260

Sheffield – 1,080

Williamsburg – 900

Bernardston – 720

Buckland – 720

Conway – 720

Erving – 720

Hinsdale – 720

Russell – 720

Shelburne – 720

Shutesbury – 720

Stockbridge – 720

Wales – 720

Ashfield – 540

Becket – 540

Chester – 540

Colrain – 540

Gill – 540

Granville – 540

New Marlborough – 540

Otis – 540

Pelham – 540

Westhampton – 540

Whately – 540

Charlemont – 360

Cummington – 360

Egremont – 360

Goshen – 360

Monterey – 360

Montgomery – 360

Peru – 360

Sandisfield – 360

Wendell – 360

Alford – 180

Hawley – 180

Heath – 180

Leyden – 180

Monroe – 180

Mount Washington – 180

Plainfield – 180

Rowe – 180

Savoy – 180

Washington – 180

“Our Administration is pleased to work with municipalities on this effort to get more rapid tests to residents,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “Rapid tests are an efficient and flexible way for individuals to protect themselves and their communities from the virus.”

The Baker-Polito Administration has distributed nearly 30 million rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to Massachusetts residents, municipalities and a variety of non-profits and businesses.

“The Administration remains committed to providing our residents with the tools to manage COVID-19 and testing is one key tool to combat the spread of COVID-19” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, “We will continue our aggressive efforts to provide these crucial tools, to ensure the safety and health of Massachusetts residents.”

If you are looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine, you can schedule an appointment at available locations on the state’s Vaxfinder website. Massachusetts is one of the highest states in vaccination rates with over 84 percent of eligible residents fully vaccinated, along with over half of adults boosted.