SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced Monday more than two million free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests will be distributed to cities and towns throughout the Commonwealth to provide to residents.
Of the 351 communities in Massachusetts, 264 municipalities have requested more tests and are expected to receive them in the next two weeks. It is up to the city or town on how they plan to distribute them to residents. Springfield will be receiving the highest amount in western Massachusetts, a total of 55,800 testing kits.
“This initiative builds upon the Commonwealth’s nation-leading efforts to make testing accessible for residents throughout the pandemic,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Along with vaccines and treatments, testing remains an important tool to manage COVID, which is why we will continue to ensure testing resources remain widely available.”
Communities in western Massachusetts that will be receiving COVID-19 testing kits:
- Springfield – 55,800
- Chicopee – 19,980
- Westfield – 14,940
- Holyoke – 14,580
- Amherst – 14,400
- Northampton – 10,260
- Ludlow – 7,740
- South Hadley – 6,480
- Greenfield – 6,300
- Easthampton, 5,760
- Longmeadow – 5,760
- Belchertown – 5,400
- Wilbraham – 5,400
- North Adams – 4,680
- Palmer – 4,500
- Athol – 4,320
- Southwick – 3,600
- Ware – 3,600
- Monson – 3,240
- Adams – 2,880
- Williamstown – 2,700
- Great Barrington – 2,520
- Dalton – 2,340
- Granby – 2,340
- Southampton – 2,160
- Hadley – 1,980
- Lee – 1,980
- Deerfield – 1,800
- Hampden – 1,800
- Lenox – 1,800
- Brimfield – 1,260
- Sunderland – 1,260
- Sheffield – 1,080
- Williamsburg – 900
- Bernardston – 720
- Buckland – 720
- Conway – 720
- Erving – 720
- Hinsdale – 720
- Russell – 720
- Shelburne – 720
- Shutesbury – 720
- Stockbridge – 720
- Wales – 720
- Ashfield – 540
- Becket – 540
- Chester – 540
- Colrain – 540
- Gill – 540
- Granville – 540
- New Marlborough – 540
- Otis – 540
- Pelham – 540
- Westhampton – 540
- Whately – 540
- Charlemont – 360
- Cummington – 360
- Egremont – 360
- Goshen – 360
- Monterey – 360
- Montgomery – 360
- Peru – 360
- Sandisfield – 360
- Wendell – 360
- Alford – 180
- Hawley – 180
- Heath – 180
- Leyden – 180
- Monroe – 180
- Mount Washington – 180
- Plainfield – 180
- Rowe – 180
- Savoy – 180
- Washington – 180
“Our Administration is pleased to work with municipalities on this effort to get more rapid tests to residents,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “Rapid tests are an efficient and flexible way for individuals to protect themselves and their communities from the virus.”
The Baker-Polito Administration has distributed nearly 30 million rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to Massachusetts residents, municipalities and a variety of non-profits and businesses.
“The Administration remains committed to providing our residents with the tools to manage COVID-19 and testing is one key tool to combat the spread of COVID-19” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, “We will continue our aggressive efforts to provide these crucial tools, to ensure the safety and health of Massachusetts residents.”
If you are looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine, you can schedule an appointment at available locations on the state’s Vaxfinder website. Massachusetts is one of the highest states in vaccination rates with over 84 percent of eligible residents fully vaccinated, along with over half of adults boosted.