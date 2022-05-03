ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Henry Barnard Elementary School in Enfield is facing a staffing shortage after more than 30 members tested positive with COVID-19.

According to a letter on Monday from Superintendent of Schools Christopher Drezek, more than thirty staff members tested positive for COVID-19 putting a strain on school operations. The school remained open Monday and Tuesday however, staff are instructed to bring home their iPads for remote learning in the event the school does not find additional staff to cover.

Superintendent Drezek says a discussion is being held Tuesday to move staff from other buildings to safely remain open as additional staff awaits test results.

Henry Barnard Elementary School is located on Shaker Road in Enfield with students in Kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd grade. On the staff roster, there are a total of 105 staff members. Those include 8 members in the main office, 8 Kindergarten teachers, 7 teachers for Grade 1, 7 teachers in Grade 2, and forty specialists that include art, music, PE, substitutes, and more. There is 7 staff listed under tutors, 25 para-professionals, and 3 lunch aides.

As of Monday, there are 153 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Enfield between April 10 and April 23. Enfield is listed color-coded red, meaning there are 15 or more cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. It is recommended that everyone wear a mask in public indoor spaces even if they are fully vaccinated.

Community Risk Level