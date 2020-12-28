More than 3,500 Baystate Health employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is vaccinating between 500 and 800 employees a day as the vaccination process continues throughout the Commonwealth.



Baystate Health last week received 3,600 doses of the new Moderna vaccine, this is after the hospital system received 2,300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this month.

In all, 3,500 doses of both vaccines have been distributed to its employees. However, with about 12,000 total employees, the hospital needs more vaccines.



“We’re moving right along. We are vaccinating between 500 and 800 people a day. Our overall goal is 7,500 people who are involved in COVID-19 care or clinical facing employees over the next week or two,” said Dr. Mark Keroack, President and CEO of Baystate Medical Center.



As of December 22, the DPH said more than 35,000 people across the state have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 146,000 doses of the two authorized vaccines have arrived in the state so far.

Pharmacists began vaccinating residents and staff of long-term care facilities on Monday.