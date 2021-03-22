More than 3,500 virus cases confirmed over weekend in Massachusetts

FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2020, file photo, medical works operate a testing tent at a COVID-19 mobile testing site in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – With the state continuing to reopen on Monday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 is creeping upward, climbing by 2,127 people to 27,113 to start the week after 3,558 new virus cases were reported over the weekend, according to the Department of Public Health.

The state also reported 62 deaths from the virus over the weekend, bringing the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts to 16,531 since last spring.

Gov. Charlie Baker is moving Massachusetts into Phase 4 of the administration’s reopening plan on Monday, which mean large venues like Fenway Park and the TD Garden can reopen at 12 percent capacity and gathering size limits at indoor and outdoor public spaces are increasing.

The step forward comes as hospitalizations continue to decrease and the number of people fully vaccinated grew by 45,800 residents over the weekend to 1,069,768.

The governor’s hometown of Swampscott is also in the midst of a full-blown outbreak following what the town is describing as a non-school event that led to the high school moving to fully remote learning until at least April 5 after a significant number of students contracted the virus and exposed many in town.

A total of 114,830 first and second doses were administered on Saturday and Sunday as the state approaches 3 million doses administered. As of Sunday, DPH reported 2,919,765 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been administered, or 90.3 percent of what has been shipped to Massachusetts. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, as reported Sunday, sits at 580 to start the week, with 144 patients in the intensive care unit and 88 on a ventilator. The total number of people hospitalized is down eight from Friday, and the average age of COVID-19 patients is 61.

The administration said over the weekend 78 percent of residents age 75 or older have received at least one dose of vaccine, exceeding the national average of 70 percent. The state ranks first among states with at least 5 million people for first doses administered per capita and seventh overall.