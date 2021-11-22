More than 39% receive pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in Easthampton and Westhampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Health Department released its a weekly COVID-19 dashboard Monday indicating a slight dip in cases last week.

The Easthampton Board of Health is reminding residents, children ages 5 – 11 are able to be vaccinated. In the past two week, 39.8% of the children in Easthampton and Westhampton ages 5-11 got their first dose. Children ages 12-19 fully vaccinated are over 75%, with 83.5% have at least one dose.

Appointments for children ages 5 – 11 for the pediatric Pfizer vaccine, can be made at northamptonma.gov/2219/Vaccine-Clinics.

The city reports 23 new cases for the week of November 10 through November 16, which brought the total number of cases in Easthampton to 1,236. The 7-day average of percent positivity for the state of Massachusetts is 3.09%, Easthampton is 1.6%.

“As we approach our second set of winter holidays living through a pandemic, I want to close by acknowledging how incredibly challenging this is for all of us. Like many of you, I miss the “times before.” I also am reminded every week that each of these numbers that go into our case rates in Easthampton, the county, MA, the US, and around the world are a human who doesn’t know when they get their positive result if they will have severe disease or not. So many of us have lost so much. We know symptoms of grief, depression, and anxiety are high. Take good care of each other.” Megan W. Harvey, PhD, MS of Easthampton Health Department

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases as of 11/18/2021: 45

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,153

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

85.9% of Easthampton residents are fully or partially vaccinated.

Masks are required in Easthampton to be worn in public indoor and certain outdoor spaces that went in effect on September 2. Any one two years or older are required to wear a mask in public indoor spaces, large outdoor gatherings/events where 100 or more people are expected and social distancing cannot be maintained, and on the sidelines/benches/dugouts of moderate to high risk outdoor sporting events, regardless of vaccination status.