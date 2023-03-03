BOSTON (WWLP) – The latest COVID-19 data released Thursday according to the CDC, all counties in western Massachusetts counties are at low risk except for Franklin which is at medium risk.

State public health officials reported 87 new confirmed deaths and 3,356 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

• 0-4 years: 523

• 5-9 years: 244

• 10-14 years: 215

• 15-19 years: 293

• 20-29 years: 811

• 30-39 years: 864

• 40-49 years: 732

• 50-59 years: 814

• 60-69 years: 977

• 70-79 years: 835

• 80+ years: 742

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 60,695 new tests were performed with an overall of 49,585,363 molecular tests administered.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.88%

Hospitalizations:

On February 28th, there were 137 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 544 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 44 patients in intensive care units, 12 patients intubated, 368 (68%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

• New Cases: 3,356

• Total Cases: 2,021,700

• New Deaths: 87

• Total Deaths: 22,304

Probable COVID-19 Cases

• New Cases: 736

• New Deaths: 31

• Total Deaths: 1,945

Vaccinations:

• Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,633,394

• First booster doses administered: 3,512,667

• Second booster doses administered: 1,641,592

(CDC)

Hampden County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 291

• Total Confirmed Cases: 171,829

• New Deaths: 9

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,138

Hampshire County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 56

• Total Confirmed Cases: 39,662

• New Deaths: 1

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 449

Franklin County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 21

• Total Confirmed Cases: 14,714

• New Deaths: 1

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 192

Berkshire County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 110

• Total Confirmed Cases: 35,346

• New Deaths: 2

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 480