More than 750,000 fully vaccinated in Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS) – One year ago, on the last day before Gov. Charlie Baker declared the coronavirus a public health emergency, there was one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and 40 presumptive cases. It would be another two weeks before the cumulative number of cases topped 1,000.

On Tuesday alone, the Department of Public Health confirmed 1,006 new cases of COVID-19, which raised the state’s cumulative total to 560,981 people infected in just more than a year. DPH also announced 20 new COVID-19 deaths and one suspected COVID-19 death, raising the virus’ death toll here to 16,456 people when counting the roughly 330 people who died with likely, but not test-confirmed, cases of the virus.

Last March, Massachusetts had the ability to test 50 patients a day for COVID-19 and soon automated part of the process to boost the state lab’s capacity to be able to process 200 tests a day. From the end of February into the middle of March 2020, Massachusetts tested about 400 people for the virus.

The 1,006 new cases announced Tuesday came from 59,078 new tests and almost 17 million tests of about 5 million people have been processed over the last year or so. On a seven-day average basis, the state’s positive test rate ticked up Tuesday from 1.67 percent to 1.74 percent, DPH said.

There were 704 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, DPH said Tuesday, an increase of 32 patients from Sunday afternoon.

As Massachusetts eyes a more complete economic reopening in the coming weeks and months, DPH said Tuesday there were 758,250 people in Massachusetts who it considers to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19, meaning they have either received both doses of Moderna or Pfizer’s formulas or had been given the Johnson & Johnson shot. In all, Massachusetts has administered 2,229,483 doses of the three vaccines.