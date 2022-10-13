BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 60 new confirmed deaths and 7,865 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,065

5-9 years: 415

10-14 years: 564

15-19 years: 644

20-29 years: 2,053

30-39 years: 2,292

40-49 years: 1,836

50-59 years: 2,273

60-69 years: 2,366

70-79 years: 1,851

80+ years: 1,279

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 105,172 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,860,460 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,935 new individuals have tested positive with 5,211,105 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.60%

Hospitalizations:

On October 11, there were 293 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 856 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 70 patients in intensive care units, 27 patients intubated, 554 (65%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 7,865

Total Cases: 1,894,995

New Deaths: 60

Total Deaths: 20,401

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 1,099

New Deaths: 10

Total Deaths: 1,440

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,522,255

First booster doses administered: 3,292,560

Second booster doses administered: 967,305

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 800

Total Confirmed Cases: 159,431

New Deaths: 14

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,931

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 212

Total Confirmed Cases: 36,887

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 389

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 118

Total Confirmed Cases: 13,584

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 167

Berkshire County: