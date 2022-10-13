BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 60 new confirmed deaths and 7,865 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,065
- 5-9 years: 415
- 10-14 years: 564
- 15-19 years: 644
- 20-29 years: 2,053
- 30-39 years: 2,292
- 40-49 years: 1,836
- 50-59 years: 2,273
- 60-69 years: 2,366
- 70-79 years: 1,851
- 80+ years: 1,279
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 105,172 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,860,460 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 11,935 new individuals have tested positive with 5,211,105 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.60%
Hospitalizations:
On October 11, there were 293 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.
There were 856 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 70 patients in intensive care units, 27 patients intubated, 554 (65%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 7,865
- Total Cases: 1,894,995
- New Deaths: 60
- Total Deaths: 20,401
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 1,099
- New Deaths: 10
- Total Deaths: 1,440
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,522,255
- First booster doses administered: 3,292,560
- Second booster doses administered: 967,305
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 800
- Total Confirmed Cases: 159,431
- New Deaths: 14
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,931
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 212
- Total Confirmed Cases: 36,887
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 389
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 118
- Total Confirmed Cases: 13,584
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 167
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 243
- Total Confirmed Cases: 32,315
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 415