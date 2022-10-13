BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 60 new confirmed deaths and 7,865 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,065
  • 5-9 years: 415
  • 10-14 years: 564
  • 15-19 years: 644
  • 20-29 years: 2,053
  • 30-39 years: 2,292
  • 40-49 years: 1,836
  • 50-59 years: 2,273
  • 60-69 years: 2,366
  • 70-79 years: 1,851
  • 80+ years: 1,279

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 105,172 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,860,460 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,935 new individuals have tested positive with 5,211,105 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.60%

Hospitalizations:

On October 11, there were 293 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 856 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 70 patients in intensive care units, 27 patients intubated, 554 (65%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 7,865
  • Total Cases: 1,894,995
  • New Deaths: 60
  • Total Deaths: 20,401

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 1,099
  • New Deaths: 10
  • Total Deaths: 1,440

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,522,255
  • First booster doses administered: 3,292,560
  • Second booster doses administered: 967,305

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 800
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 159,431
  • New Deaths: 14
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,931

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 212
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 36,887
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 389

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 118
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 13,584
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 167

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 243
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 32,315
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 415